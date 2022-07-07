Home / Boxing Videos / IT WAS A WAR Lamont Roach Jr vs Jonathan Oquendo THROWBACK

IT WAS A WAR Lamont Roach Jr vs Jonathan Oquendo THROWBACK

Golden Boy Boxing 8 hours ago Boxing Videos



Lamont ROACH JR. Battles Angel RODRIGUEZ Live on DAZN JULY 16 @ Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles

Undefeated, lightweight superstar Ryan Garcia (22-0, 18KOs) of Victorville, CA, will make his second appearance of the year, facing former two-time world champion Javier “El Abejon” Fortuna (37-3-1, 26 KOs) of La Romana, DR. The 12-round lightweight fight will take place on Saturday, July 16 and will stream live from Crypto.com Arena, worldwide, exclusively on DAZN.

