IT WAS A WAR Lamont Roach Jr vs Jonathan Oquendo THROWBACK

Undefeated, lightweight superstar Ryan Garcia (22-0, 18KOs) of Victorville, CA, will make his second appearance of the year, facing former two-time world champion Javier “El Abejon” Fortuna (37-3-1, 26 KOs) of La Romana, DR. The 12-round lightweight fight will take place on Saturday, July 16 and will stream live from Crypto.com Arena, worldwide, exclusively on DAZN.
