What a win for Dmitry Bivol over the previously unbeaten Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez back on November 5 2022. There’s plenty of unseen footage in this sort post-fight edit from a historic night at the Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi. Bivol cemented his spot as a serious contender for Fighter Of The Year by retaining his WBA World Light-Heavyweight Title… #BivolZurdo #DmitryBivol #Boxing

Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube