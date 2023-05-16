"Shannon's Lost Her Bottle!" – Nina Hughes On Courtenay Pull Out





WBA World Bantamweight Champion Nina Hughes talks immediately after the news broke of Shannon Courtenay’s withdrawal from their June 10 clash in London. Hughes also talks about a potential unification with Ebanie Bridges down the line…

