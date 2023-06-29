Home / Boxing Videos / 11-0 'The Maverick' Shabaz Masoud Signs With Matchroom

11-0 'The Maverick' Shabaz Masoud Signs With Matchroom

Matchroom Boxing 23 mins ago Boxing Videos



Stoke Super Bantamweight sensation Shabaz Masoud has inked a promotional agreement with Matchroom. The 11-0 rising star talks alongside Ben Davison as the pair eagerly await a new fight date… Big things to come!

