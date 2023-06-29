11-0 'The Maverick' Shabaz Masoud Signs With Matchroom





Stoke Super Bantamweight sensation Shabaz Masoud has inked a promotional agreement with Matchroom. The 11-0 rising star talks alongside Ben Davison as the pair eagerly await a new fight date… Big things to come!

