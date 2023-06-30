Home / Boxing Videos / THE BLUEPRINT | 2012 Olympian, Marlen Esparza Shows What It Takes To Be A Champion!

Houston’s own Unified Flyweight World Champion, Marlen Esparza (13-1 1KO) looks to add another Title to her arsenal of hardware as she confronts WBO World Champion, Gabriela Celeste, of Argentina, Sat. July 8th.
With a win over Celeste, Esparza would be just one World Title short of being the Undisputed Flyweight World Champion.
Esparza vs. Celeste is a 10-Round Flyweight World Championship bout for the WBC, WBA, WBC, and Ring World Titles. The bout is scheduled to be on the undercard of Eimantas Stanionis vs. Vergil Ortiz Jr, July 8th, 2023, in San Antonio, TX, at AT&T Center. The event will be streamed worldwide on DAZN starting at 7pm CT/ 5pm PT/ 8pm ET.

