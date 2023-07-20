'AJ VS WILDER IS THE BIGGEST FIGHT IN THE HEAVYWEIGHT DIVISION!" | The DAZN Boxing Show

The DAZN Boxing Show host’s Ak and Barak are back, ahead of the upcoming Anthony Joshua vs Dillian Whyte fight, as they discuss how big the fight is for both fighters, and look ahead to a potential AJ vs Wilder bout.
Watch Anthony Joshua vs Dillian Whyte 2 live on DAZN PPV, August 12.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube
Subscribe to the DAZN X Series YouTube channel 👉 https://bit.ly/XSeriesYouTube
Download the DAZN app now 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNYoutube
Follow DAZN Boxing On Social Media 👇
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/DAZNBoxing
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/DAZNBoxing
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DAZN
The DAZN Boxing Show ► https://bit.ly/3EQ70HN
DAZN Rewind ► https://bit.ly/32iAaRT
#DAZN #DAZNBoxing #Boxing