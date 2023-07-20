Home / Boxing Videos / 'AJ VS WILDER IS THE BIGGEST FIGHT IN THE HEAVYWEIGHT DIVISION!" | The DAZN Boxing Show

'AJ VS WILDER IS THE BIGGEST FIGHT IN THE HEAVYWEIGHT DIVISION!" | The DAZN Boxing Show

DAZN Boxing 3 hours ago Boxing Videos



The DAZN Boxing Show host’s Ak and Barak are back, ahead of the upcoming Anthony Joshua vs Dillian Whyte fight, as they discuss how big the fight is for both fighters, and look ahead to a potential AJ vs Wilder bout.

Watch Anthony Joshua vs Dillian Whyte 2 live on DAZN PPV, August 12.

