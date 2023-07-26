Home / Boxing Videos / "It's Definitely Gon' Be a Knockout" – Errol Spence Jr. | #SpenceCrawford

"It's Definitely Gon' Be a Knockout" – Errol Spence Jr. | #SpenceCrawford

BIG FISH Errol Spence Jr. said it himself on Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson. Expect a knockout finish on July 29 when he battles Terence Crawford, live on Showtime PPV.

