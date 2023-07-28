Johnny Fisher Media Workout Ft Eddie Hearn & Mark Tibbs





Johnny Fisher is punching HARD! The Romford Bull goes for his first belt, the Southern Arena Heavyweight Title, on the Anthony Joshua vs Dillian Whyte 2 undercard against Harry Armstrong. Just over two weeks out, Fisher and trainer Mark Tibbs host a Media Workout and open their doors to a training session in the buildup. We hear from Eddie Hearn, Mike Costello and more in attendance!

