Spence-Crawford, Steven Nelson Discusses Camp With Crawford & Saturday Ring Return | The PBC Podcast

Undefeated super middleweight contender Steven “So Cold” Nelson joins the PBC Podcast to discuss his ring return this weekend, his long-time friendship with Terence “Bud” Crawford and their mindset heading into Saturday night’s historic Premier Boxing Champions event.

Plus, hosts Kenneth Bouhairie and Michael Rosenthal break down the entire SHOWTIME Pay-Per-View card (8 p.m. ET/5 p.m.), including the main event featuring Crawford putting his WBO Welterweight World Title on the line against Unified WBC, WBA & IBF Welterweight World Champion Errol “The Truth” Spence Jr. in a highly-anticipated, epic battle of undefeated world champions vying for the Undisputed Welterweight World Championship. All this and much more, right here.

00:00 – Intro/Hot Takes: Fulton vs. Inoue

06:47 – The PBC Fight of the Week: Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford

25:35 – Steven Nelson Interview

46:52 – Toe to Toe: Breaking Down Spence vs. Crawford

