Home / Boxing Videos / "Jake Paul is a Boxing Powerhouse" | Four Corners

"Jake Paul is a Boxing Powerhouse" | Four Corners

DAZN Boxing 2 hours ago Boxing Videos



In Four Corners, Ade Olapido hosts experts Barry Jones and Dan Hardy to break down Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz, with the ‘boxing powerhouse’ going toe to toe with a ‘crazy’ UFC fighter.

What are your predictions for #PaulDiaz ?

Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube
Subscribe to the DAZN X Series YouTube channel 👉 https://bit.ly/XSeriesYouTube

Download the DAZN app now 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNYoutube

Follow DAZN Boxing On Social Media 👇
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/DAZNBoxing
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/DAZNBoxing
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DAZN

The DAZN Boxing Show ► https://bit.ly/3EQ70HN
DAZN Rewind ► https://bit.ly/32iAaRT

#DAZN #DAZNBoxing #Boxing

Tags

About DAZN Boxing

Check Also

'F*** YOU…KEEP YOUR MOUTH SHUT!' Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz Face to Face

Jake Paul and Nate Diaz come face to face ahead of their fight on Saturday …

© Copyright 2000 - 2023, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved