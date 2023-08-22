Galal Yafai Vs Tommy Frank: Fight Night (Behind The Scenes)





What a win for Galal Yafai on his Birmingham homecoming! The Olympic Gold Medalist wasted no time getting Tommy Frank out of there in the very first round on Saturday 19 August 2023. Go behind the scenes on fight night with unseen footage including the undercard: Cyrus Pattinson’s shock defeat to Conah Walker, Sol Dacres’ victory over Chris Thompson, Aaron Bowen’s monster bodyshot, a draw between Kane Baker and Jordan Flynn, Khaleel Majid’s Matchroom debut starting with a wide win, a first KO for Mohammad Ali, a successful debut for pairing Ibraheem Sulamaain and Sahil Khan and more!

#Boxing #YafaiFrank

***

Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube

⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌

Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing

Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing

Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing

ⓘ About Matchroom Boxing 📜

Promoted by Eddie Hearn, Matchroom Boxing promote events around the globe in locations including UK, USA, United Arab Emirates, Mexico, Australia and further afield.

Our fighter roster includes Anthony Joshua, Canelo Alvarez, Katie Taylor, Dmitry Bivol, Conor Benn, Callum Smith, Leigh Wood, Josh Warrington, Ebanie Bridges and many more.

Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.