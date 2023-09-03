Home / Boxing Videos / #Canelo’s power can’t be questioned. He bulldozed #RockyFielding, finishing him by KO. #CaneloCharlo
Tags * bulldozed CaneloCharlo Canelos FINISHING POWER questioned RockyFielding
Check Also
Chris Eubank Jr threw his towels out of the ring after Liam Smith knockout win 👋
WATCH SMITH v EUBANK 2 ► https://bit.ly/SmithEubank2 ►SUBSCRIBE http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub ►TWITTER: https://twitter.com/skysportsboxing ►FACEBOOK: http://www.facebook.com/skysportsboxing ►WEBSITE: http://www.skysports.com/boxing …