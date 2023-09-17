Home / Boxing Videos / Does Tommy Fury rate KSI as a boxer? 🤔 #shorts

Does Tommy Fury rate KSI as a boxer? 🤔 #shorts

DAZN Boxing 4 hours ago Boxing Videos



Does Tommy Fury think KSI is a good boxer? Watch the Face Off live on the DAZN Boxing YouTube channel now.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube
Subscribe to the DAZN X Series YouTube channel 👉 https://bit.ly/XSeriesYouTube

Download the DAZN app now 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNYoutube

Follow DAZN Boxing On Social Media 👇
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/DAZNBoxing
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/DAZNBoxing
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DAZN

The DAZN Boxing Show ► https://bit.ly/3EQ70HN
DAZN Rewind ► https://bit.ly/32iAaRT

#DAZN #DAZNBoxing #Boxing #shorts #KSIFury

Tags

About DAZN Boxing

Check Also

Angel Fierro vs. Brayan Zamarripa | Fight Highlights

Hightlights from the Angel Fierro vs. Brayan Zamarripa fight in Tijuana, Mexico. Subscribe to our …

© Copyright 2000 - 2023, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved