"I Want To Spark Life Into The Middleweight Division!" – Austin Williams





14-0 Middleweight rising star Austin William steps up against Steve Rolls this Saturday in Orlando on the Hitchins vs Zepeda undercard. The Southpaw puncher looks to draw closer on a World Title shot with another victory. Ammo opens up on his route to this moment, Saturday’s fight, why Texas is a boxing hotbed at the minute, future plans plus more!

#AmmoWilliams #Boxing

***

Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube

⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌

Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing

Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing

Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing

ⓘ About Matchroom Boxing 📜

Promoted by Eddie Hearn, Matchroom Boxing promote events around the globe in locations including UK, USA, United Arab Emirates, Mexico, Australia and further afield.

Our fighter roster includes Anthony Joshua, Canelo Alvarez, Katie Taylor, Dmitry Bivol, Conor Benn, Callum Smith, Leigh Wood, Josh Warrington, Ebanie Bridges and many more.

Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.