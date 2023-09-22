#TBT | Floyd Mayweather vs Canelo Alvarez Highlights! The Best Moments From This Historic Bout!





10 Years Ago Boxing Was Gifted This Mega-Fight! The Best vs The Best, Undefeated vs Undefeated, Champion vs Champion.

Now we will witness Undisputed vs Undisputed, will this fight between the Face of Boxing, Canelo Alvarez, and Super Welterweight Juggernaut, Jermell Charlo, live up to the Mega-Fight Expectations?

Floyd Mayweather vs Canelo Alvarez

Sept 14th, 2013 – MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, NV

