Home / Boxing Videos / #TBT | Floyd Mayweather vs Canelo Alvarez Highlights! The Best Moments From This Historic Bout!

#TBT | Floyd Mayweather vs Canelo Alvarez Highlights! The Best Moments From This Historic Bout!

Golden Boy Boxing 2 hours ago Boxing Videos



10 Years Ago Boxing Was Gifted This Mega-Fight! The Best vs The Best, Undefeated vs Undefeated, Champion vs Champion.
Now we will witness Undisputed vs Undisputed, will this fight between the Face of Boxing, Canelo Alvarez, and Super Welterweight Juggernaut, Jermell Charlo, live up to the Mega-Fight Expectations?

Floyd Mayweather vs Canelo Alvarez
Sept 14th, 2013 – MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, NV

#Goldenboypromotions #boxing #oscardelahoya #boxing2023 #boxinghighlights #canelo #mayweather #mayweathercanelo #alvarez #tmt #mexico #boxeo #boxeoprofesional #boxeomundial #tbt #throwback #throwbackthursday #champion #free

Shop Golden Boy
https://tinyurl.com/4phdrzvj
Follow Golden Boy on Twitter:

Follow Golden Boy on Instagram:
http://www.instagram.com/GoldenBoy
Like Golden Boy on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/GoldenBoy

Tags

About Golden Boy Boxing

Check Also

🇬🇧➡️🇪🇸 Conor Benn Delivers Message To Opponent In Spanish

The Destroyer Conor Benn talks in Spanish to opponent Rodolfo Orozco at the final press …

© Copyright 2000 - 2023, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved