ZURDO RAMIREZ VS. JOE SMITH JR. FINAL PRESS CONFERENCE





Former World Champion Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez (44-1, 30 KOs) will host a media workout ahead of his grand debut in the cruiserweight division and measure up against former light heavyweight World Champion Joe “Common Man” Smith Jr. (28-4, 22 KOs) of Long Island, New York on Saturday, October 7. The 12-round clash, presented in association with Star Boxing, will take place live from The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas and live around the world on DAZN.

