Home / Boxing Videos / JOE CORDINA VS. EDWARD VASQUEZ PRESS CONFERENCE LIVESTREAM

JOE CORDINA VS. EDWARD VASQUEZ PRESS CONFERENCE LIVESTREAM

DAZN Boxing 4 hours ago Boxing Videos



November 2, 2023 — Joe Cordina vs. Edward Vasquez press conference live from Monaco.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube
Subscribe to the DAZN X Series YouTube channel 👉 https://bit.ly/XSeriesYouTube

Download the DAZN app now 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNYoutube

Follow DAZN Boxing On Social Media 👇
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/DAZNBoxing
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/DAZNBoxing
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DAZN

The DAZN Boxing Show ► https://bit.ly/3EQ70HN
DAZN Rewind ► https://bit.ly/32iAaRT

#DAZN #DAZNBoxing #Boxing

Tags

About DAZN Boxing

Check Also

🗣️ Joe Cordina & Edward Vazquez Trade Verbal Jabs 🍿

Hear from both Champion Joe Cordina and Challenger Edward Vazquez in Monte-Carlo ahead of Saturday’s …

© Copyright 2000 - 2023, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved