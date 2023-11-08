Home / Boxing Videos / Jermall Charlo Opens Up, Five Opponents for Terence Crawford | The PBC Podcast

Jermall Charlo Opens Up, Five Opponents for Terence Crawford | The PBC Podcast

Premier Boxing Champions 7 hours ago Boxing Videos



Undefeated WBC Middleweight World Champion Jermall Charlo is this week’s guest on The PBC Podcast. Charlo opens up about his battles with mental health, working his way back into peak fighting form and, of course, his upcoming bout versus rival Jose Benavidez Jr. on the David Benavidez-Demetrius Andrade SHOWTIME Pay-Per-View Saturday, November 25, at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas.

Speaking of Benavidez-Andrade, hosts Kenneth Bouhairie and Michael Rosenthal break down the 50-50 matchup, and on this week’s Toe to Toe segment, name five potential opponents for undefeated Undisputed Welterweight World Champion, Terence “Bud” Crawford.

For show notes and more info, click here: https://www.premierboxingchampions.com/podcast

00:00 – Intro/Hot Takes: David Benavidez vs. Demetrius Andrade
05:19 – Jermall Charlo Interview
22:10 – Toe to Toe: Five Opponents For Terence Crawford

#PBCPodcast #JermallCharlo #CharloBenavidez #BenavidezAndrade #TerenceCrawford

Visit PremierBoxingChampions.com for more info.

SIGN UP FOR FIGHT ALERTS:

https://pbcham.ps/FightAlerts

FOLLOW US:


https://instagram.com/premierboxing
https://www.facebook.com/premierboxingchampions

Tags

About Premier Boxing Champions

Check Also

'Signed to fight Billam-Smith and Okolie!' 🚨🔥 | Richard Riakporhe wants ALL smoke

►SUBSCRIBE http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub Richard Riakporhe will fight two-time European title challenger Dylan Bregeon on November 18th …

© Copyright 2000 - 2023, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved