Jermall Charlo Opens Up, Five Opponents for Terence Crawford | The PBC Podcast

Undefeated WBC Middleweight World Champion Jermall Charlo is this week’s guest on The PBC Podcast. Charlo opens up about his battles with mental health, working his way back into peak fighting form and, of course, his upcoming bout versus rival Jose Benavidez Jr. on the David Benavidez-Demetrius Andrade SHOWTIME Pay-Per-View Saturday, November 25, at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas.
Speaking of Benavidez-Andrade, hosts Kenneth Bouhairie and Michael Rosenthal break down the 50-50 matchup, and on this week’s Toe to Toe segment, name five potential opponents for undefeated Undisputed Welterweight World Champion, Terence “Bud” Crawford.
00:00 – Intro/Hot Takes: David Benavidez vs. Demetrius Andrade
05:19 – Jermall Charlo Interview
22:10 – Toe to Toe: Five Opponents For Terence Crawford
