Home / Boxing Videos / David Benavidez, Subriel Matias & The Greatest Boxing Siblings | The PBC Podcast

David Benavidez, Subriel Matias & The Greatest Boxing Siblings | The PBC Podcast

Premier Boxing Champions 4 hours ago Boxing Videos



Undefeated two-time super middleweight world champion David Benavidez and current IBF 140-pound World Champion Subriel Matias are this week’s guests on The PBC Podcast. Benavidez says he’s operating at the peak of his powers as he winds down training camp for a highly anticipated showdown versus unbeaten two-division world champion Demetrius Andrade, headlining a SHOWTIME Pay-Per-View (8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT) Saturday, November 25 at Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

Matias is talking extra spicy, promising to make a statement when he defends his title against unbeaten mandatory challenger Shohjahon Ergashev on the Benavidez-Andrade SHOWTIME PPV card. Also, hosts Kenneth Bouhairie and Michael Rosenthal list The Five greatest Boxing Siblings of All Time in this week’s Toe to Toe segment.

For show notes and more info, click here: https://www.premierboxingchampions.com/podcast

Buy #BenavidezAndrade on SHOWTIME PPV NOW: https://pbcham.ps/BenavidezAndradePPV-YT

#PBCPodcast #DavidBenavidez #SubrielMatias #BenavidezAndrade #MatiasErgashev

00:00 – Intro
01:31 – Subriel Matias Interview
13:09 – Toe to Toe: The Five Greatest Boxing Siblings of All Time

26:21- David Benavidez Interview

Visit PremierBoxingChampions.com for more info.

SIGN UP FOR FIGHT ALERTS:

https://pbcham.ps/FightAlerts

FOLLOW US:


https://instagram.com/premierboxing
https://www.facebook.com/premierboxingchampions

Tags

About Premier Boxing Champions

Check Also

"I'll Slap You!" Anthony Joshua & Big Baby Miller Reignite Rivalry 🍿

Watch as Anthony Joshua and Jarrell Miller spark a long lasting rivarly at the Riyadh …

© Copyright 2000 - 2023, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved