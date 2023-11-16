Home / Boxing Videos / 'We've Wanted AJ And Wilder In The Same Building For SIX YEARS'

DAZN Boxing



Ade Oladipo, Barry Jones and Darren Barker react to the news that Anthony Joshua will face Otto Wallin and Deontay Wilder will face Joseph Parker on the same card on December 23 in Saudi Arabia.

