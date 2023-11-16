Home / Boxing Videos / Throwback | Oscar Duarte vs Rony Alvarado! Early In Duarte's Career Facing Durable Veterans!

Golden Boy Boxing



Oscar Duarte Dedicated His Life To Boxing, It Got Him A Televised Fight In The States, Which Turned Into A Win That Led To A Contract With Golden Boy. At This Point In Duarte’s Career, He Teamed Up With Coach Joel Diaz, Moved To The Coachella Valley And Got World Class Training Camps Under His Belt.

Oscar Duarte vs Rony Alvarado
Nov. 18th, 2016 – Fantasy Springs Casino, Indio, CA – #CanoHerrera

About Golden Boy Boxing

