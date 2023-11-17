Eddie Hearn In LA: Pacheco, Eubank vs Benn Latest, Joshua & Wilder





Fresh off a flight to Los Angeles, we catchup with Eddie Hearn to discuss Diego Pacheco’s rise in the Super Middleweight division. The 19-0 sensation steps up against Marcelo Coceres this Saturday with a guaranteed war between Mayerlin Rivas and Erika Cruz. Elsewhere Eddie plays down rumours the Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn fight has stalled and talks all things Day Of Reckoning including the future plans between Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder.

