LIVE WEIGH-IN! Mark Chamberlain vs Artjoms Ramlavs + Full Undercard!

We’re once again live from East London for the weigh-in coverage of Mark Chamberlain vs Artjoms Ramlavs ahead of their IBF European Lightweight Title fight at York Hall this Friday Night. Also weighing in are Henry Turner, Billy Allington, Khalid Ali, Ben Fail & Kristina O’Hara.

You can watch the full card live on TNT Sports 1 from 7:00pm.

