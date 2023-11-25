Home / Boxing Videos / Katie Taylor & Eddie Hearn React To Epic Chantelle Cameron Rematch Win

Katie Taylor & Eddie Hearn React To Epic Chantelle Cameron Rematch Win

Matchroom Boxing Boxing Videos



The scenes in Dublin, Ireland as Katie Taylor gets the decision! Listen to the post-fight interview with Katie and Eddie Hearn after the second win over Chantelle Cameron. Trilogy?

#boxing #camerontaylor2 #eddiehearn

