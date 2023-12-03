Make The Days Count: Devin Haney Vs Regis Prograis





The WBC Super Lightweight showdown between Devin Haney and Regis Prograis edges closer. Watch this feature documentary between The Dream and The Rougarou as both men prepare for battle from their respective training bases. There’s also exclusive behind the scenes footage from the recent Face Off filming where coaches Bill Haney and Evins Tobler continued their out the ring back n’ forth. Follow both Champion and Challenger as they strive to Make The Days Count.

#HaneyPrograis #DevinHaney #Boxing

***

Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube

⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌

Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing

Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing

Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing

ⓘ About Matchroom Boxing 📜

Promoted by Eddie Hearn, Matchroom Boxing promote events around the globe in locations including UK, USA, United Arab Emirates, Mexico, Australia and further afield.

Our fighter roster includes Anthony Joshua, Canelo Alvarez, Katie Taylor, Dmitry Bivol, Conor Benn, Callum Smith, Leigh Wood, Josh Warrington, Ebanie Bridges and many more.

Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.