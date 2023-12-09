Home / Boxing Videos / Regis Prograis Post Fight Press Conference After Devin Haney Defeat

Regis Prograis Post Fight Press Conference After Devin Haney Defeat

Rougarou Regis Prograis talks alongside Eddie Hearn after his fight with Devin Haney to concede he was second best and confirms his desire to win a World Title for a third time at 140lbs.

