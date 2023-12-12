Chris Billam-Smith DEMANDS Richard Riakporhe fights him in Bournemouth NEXT! 🥊🍒





Chris Billam-Smith says that Richard Riakporhe must change his tune and travel to Bournemouth if the two are to face off in a highly anticipated British cruiserweight clash. Riakporhe got the better of Billam-Smith back in 2019, but with CBS holding the WBO belt, the Midnight Train may have to travel south to get his hands on glory!

