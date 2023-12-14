David Benavidez and Robert Guerrero | The PBC Podcast





Undefeated, two-time super middleweight champion and boxing superstar David Benavidez and two-division world champion Robert Guerrero are this week’s guests on The PBC Podcast. Fresh off his win over Demetrius Andrade, Benavidez looks ahead to 2024 and maps out what’s next for him. Guerrero recalls some of his favorite moments in what has been a tremendous career, and explains what his goals are as he prepares to return Saturday night in a rematch against Andre Berto.

Plus, hosts Kenneth Bouhairie and Michael Rosenthal break down Saturday night’s entire SHOWTIME card, including David Morrell Jr. vs. Sena Agbeko in the main event, and in this week’s Toe to Toe segment, list their PBC Breakout Candidates for 2024.

For show notes and more info, click here: https://www.premierboxingchampions.com/podcast

#PBCPodcast #DavidBenavidez #RobertGuerrero

00:00 – Intro/Hot Takes: PBC-Prime Video Agreement

03:40 – PBC Fight of the Week: David Morrell Jr. vs. Sena Agbeko

19:02 – Robert Guerrero Interview

37:02 – Toe to Toe: 3 PBC 2024 Breakout Candidates

47:02 – David Benavidez Interview

Visit PremierBoxingChampions.com for more info.

SIGN UP FOR FIGHT ALERTS:

https://pbcham.ps/FightAlerts

FOLLOW US:

Tweets by premierboxing

https://instagram.com/premierboxing

https://www.facebook.com/premierboxingchampions