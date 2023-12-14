Home / Boxing Videos / David Benavidez and Robert Guerrero | The PBC Podcast

Undefeated, two-time super middleweight champion and boxing superstar David Benavidez and two-division world champion Robert Guerrero are this week’s guests on The PBC Podcast. Fresh off his win over Demetrius Andrade, Benavidez looks ahead to 2024 and maps out what’s next for him. Guerrero recalls some of his favorite moments in what has been a tremendous career, and explains what his goals are as he prepares to return Saturday night in a rematch against Andre Berto.

Plus, hosts Kenneth Bouhairie and Michael Rosenthal break down Saturday night’s entire SHOWTIME card, including David Morrell Jr. vs. Sena Agbeko in the main event, and in this week’s Toe to Toe segment, list their PBC Breakout Candidates for 2024.

For show notes and more info, click here: https://www.premierboxingchampions.com/podcast

00:00 – Intro/Hot Takes: PBC-Prime Video Agreement
03:40 – PBC Fight of the Week: David Morrell Jr. vs. Sena Agbeko
19:02 – Robert Guerrero Interview
37:02 – Toe to Toe: 3 PBC 2024 Breakout Candidates
47:02 – David Benavidez Interview

