Who you got? Deontay Wilder or Joseph Parker?! Watch as both titans Face Off at the final press conference in Saudi Arabia.
#shorts #wilderparker #boxing
Who you got? Deontay Wilder or Joseph Parker?! Watch as both titans Face Off at the final press conference in Saudi Arabia.
#shorts #wilderparker #boxing
Tags * Boxing Deontay Eddie Hearn face Interview JOSEPH Matchroom Matchroom Boxing PARKER Wilder
Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube Subscribe to the DAZN X Series YouTube channel …