Fight Night: Day Of Reckoning – Joshua Vs Wallin, Wilder Vs Parker & More





What a sensational night of boxing in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday 23 December 2023. The Day Of Reckoning delivered in more ways in one, with shocks aplenty and some savage knockouts. Watch our behind the scenes coverage that include wins for Anthony Joshua over Otto Wallin, Joseph Parker’s landslide points win against Deontay Wilder, Dmitry Bivol’s successful World Title defence over Lyndon Arthur, Daniel Dubois’ dramatic back and forth dustup with Jarrell Miller, Jai Opetaia’s one world demolition over Ellis Zorro and much more!

