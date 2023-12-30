►SUBSCRIBE http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub
Relive the biggest domestic grudge this year between Chris Eubank Jr and Liam Smith, with Smith winning the first fight via knockout before Eubank Jr exacted revenge in the rematch.
►TWITTER: https://twitter.com/skysportsboxing
►FACEBOOK: http://www.facebook.com/skysportsboxing
►WEBSITE: http://www.skysports.com/boxing
MORE FROM SKY SPORTS ON YOUTUBE:
►SKY SPORTS FOOTBALL: http://bit.ly/SSFootballSub
►SKY SPORTS BOXING: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub
►SKY SPORTS CRICKET: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyCricket
►SOCCER AM: http://bit.ly/SoccerAMSub
►SKY SPORTS F1: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyF1
►SKY SPORTS: http://bit.ly/SkySportsSub
►SKY SPORTS GOLF: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsGolf
Home / Boxing Videos / Re-live 2023's fiercest British rivalry! 🔥 | Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Smith
Tags * 202339s Boxing British Chris Chris Eubank Jr Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Smith Eubank Eubank Jr Liam Smith fiercest Liam Liam Smith Liam Smith boxing Liam Smith v Chris Eubank Jr Relive rivalry Sky Sports Sky Sports Boxing sky sports boxing stream Smith
Check Also
Adam Azim's BREAKTHROUGH 2023! 🙌 | Three wins & European Champion 🔥
►SUBSCRIBE http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub Relive light-welterweight prospect Adam Azim’s spectacular year, which saw the rising star pick …