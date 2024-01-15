Home / Boxing Videos / "I'll Be Fitter, Stronger & Smarter" Anthony Joshua On Francis Ngannou

"I'll Be Fitter, Stronger & Smarter" Anthony Joshua On Francis Ngannou

Matchroom Boxing 3 hours ago Boxing Videos



Anthony Joshua talks to the DAZN team following the launch press conference on all things Francis Ngannou and Tyson Fury.

#JoshuaNgannou #Boxing #KnockoutChaos

Tags

About Matchroom Boxing

Check Also

Moses Itauma The Story So Far: The Heavyweight Aged 19 Ready To Smash A Mike Tyson Record 💥

The story so far of future heavyweight star Moses Itauma. Subscribe to our YouTube Channel …

© Copyright 2000 - 2024, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved