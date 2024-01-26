Lewis Crocker Vs Jose Felix: Weigh In

It’s time to hit the scales in Belfast as Lewis Crocker and Jose Felix hit the scales ahead of Saturday’s main event. Watch as all the fighters face the scales including Chev Clarke, Tommy McCarthy and the rest of the card!
#CrockerFelix #Boxing
It’s time to hit the scales in Belfast as Lewis Crocker and Jose Felix hit the scales ahead of Saturday’s main event. Watch as all the fighters face the scales including Chev Clarke, Tommy McCarthy and the rest of the card!
#CrockerFelix #Boxing
Tags * Anthony Joshua Bivol vs Arthur Boxing Crocker Day Of Reckoning Deontay Wilder Dmitry bivol Felix Jai Opetaia Jose Joshua vs Wallin Lewis Matchroom Boxing Opetaia vs Zorro riyadh season WEIGH wilder vs. parker