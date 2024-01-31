Home / Boxing Videos / KO | Alexis Rocha vs George Ashie! A Monster KO By Alexis Rocha! HUGE Right Hook Flattens Ashie!

KO | Alexis Rocha vs George Ashie! A Monster KO By Alexis Rocha! HUGE Right Hook Flattens Ashie!

Last Year Alexis Rocha Secured One Of The Biggest KOs Of His Career! Can The Young Star Add Another Highlight Reel KO This Year??

Alexis Rocha vs George Ashie
Jan 28th, 2023 – YouTube Theatre, Inglewood, CA – #RochaAshie

