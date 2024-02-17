Home / Boxing Videos / Sivenathi Nontshinga STOPS Curiel To Win World Title Back! 😮

Sivenathi Nontshinga STOPS Curiel To Win World Title Back! 😮

What a comeback! After a brutal knockout back in November, Sivenathi Nontshinga wins back the IBF World Light Flyweight Title stopping Adrian Curiel in Mexico to become two time World Champ!

