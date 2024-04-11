Time To Unify 👑👑 Ellie Scotney Eyes Second World Title Vs Lefebvre





8-0 IBF World Super Bantamweight ruler Ellie Scotney has the chance to add the WBO to her collection this Saturday and unify the division against Segolene Lefebvre. Hear from Scotney’s team and gym mates including Craig Richards and Chris Billam-Smith as she wraps up training camp under the guidance of Shane McGuigan.

