Fight in Maracaibo between Roger ¨The Kid¨ Gutierrez and Alan Ayala  – World Boxing Association

The return to the ring of the former world champion, Venezuelan Roger ¨The Kid¨ Gutiérrez against Mexican Alan ¨Superman¨ Ayala has been confirmed, where he will be fighting for the World Boxing Association (WBA) Fedecentro title, next Saturday, May 18.

The bout is scheduled at 135 pounds, 10 rounds, and will be the main event of the evening organized by the Venezuelan promoter, Morón Box, to be held at the Palacio de Eventos de Venezuela in Maracaibo, Zulia state.

Roger Gutiérrez’s current status

Former 130 lbs. world champion and current WBA Fedelatin champion, Roger Andrés Gutiérrez, will step into the ring for the second time in 2024. It is worth remembering that at the beginning of February he lost by unanimous decision in Russia against the tough local, Zaur Abdullaev (19-1).

Last year, ¨The Kid¨ won the Fedelatin super featherweight title in his homeland after defeating Dominican Henry Delgado (20-2) by knockout in the second round. Later, in mid 2023, he lost by knockout to undefeated Georgian Otar Eranosyan (14-0) in the eliminator fight for the 130 lbs. world belt.

The 29-year-old Gutierrez (27-6-1 / 21 KO) has a knockout percentage of over 70%.

He is also on a three-fight losing streak in his last five fights. After announcing his next challenge on his official Instagram account, he commented: “I am very happy to confirm my return to the ring, next May 18 in my homeland Maracaibo, Venezuela”.

Alan Ayala’s current status

Born in Guadalajara, Mexico, Alan Édgar Ayala, will be looking to give the blow on the table in Venezuela, when he faces the most important fight of his career in the boxing for pay-per-view. The tapatio will step into the ring for the first time in 2024, after having fought two fights last year.

In 2023, ¨Supermán¨ won in mid-2023 against his compatriot Daniel Méndez Torres (20-5-1) by knockout, then in December he defeated Giovanny Alexander López (4-25-1) by knockout. Ayala (11-3 / 7 KO), 26 years old, accumulates a knockout percentage above 60% and has only one loss in his last five fights.



