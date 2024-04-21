Home / Boxing Videos / Darius Fulghum Vs Cristian Olivas: Full Fight (Haney Vs Garcia Undercard)

Darius Fulghum Vs Cristian Olivas: Full Fight (Haney Vs Garcia Undercard)

Matchroom Boxing 3 hours ago Boxing Videos



Super Middleweight starlet Darius Fulghum extends his unbeaten record with another victory this time over Cristian Olivas on the Devin Haney vs Ryan Garcia undercard in New York on Saturday 20 April 2024!

📸 Golden Boy Promotions

#DariusFulghum #HaneyGarcia #Boxing

