Star Boxing’s super welterweight contender Wendy Toussaint will travel to the Emperors Palace in Kempton Park, South Africa to take on Shervantaigh Koopman | Star Boxing

10-round IBO Intercontinental title bout on June 15, 2024

WHITE PLAINS, NEW YORK (May 1, 2024) Wendy Toussaint of Huntington, Long Island is 15-2, 7 KO and will be hoping to pick up a huge international victory that that will catapult him into the world rankings. Toussaint will travel to the Emperors Palace in Kempton Park, South Africa to take on undefeated Shervantaigh Koopman for the IBO Intercontinental Title.

Toussaint, a 31-year-old Haitian born American is well regarded in NY boxing. He has sparred with top NY talent and was the lead sparring partner for former World Champion Joe Smith Jr. In his last outing Toussaint won the WBA Continental USA title by knocking out Jermone Jones Jr. in three rounds (October 28, 2023) at The Paramount in Huntington, New York.

Toussaint was perhaps most impressive in his controversial technical split decision loss to hometown favorite IBF/USBA Champ Ardreal Holmes Jr. Toussaint appeared to be winning the match and breaking down Holmes, when it went to the scorecards due to an accidental head butt. The split decision was heavily booed by even the local Detroit partisan crowd.

Toussaint hits the road again for this major career defining fight. Koopman who will be fighting in front of his hometown fans is 13-0, 9 KO and is the South African super welterweight champion.

“”Facing a dangerous opponent is just another step on my journey. I thrive on challenges, and this opportunity only fuels my excitement. In the ring, victory isn’t a possibility – it’s a promise. My name embodies success and on June 15th, I’ll prove it once again,” said Toussaint.

Star Boxing President Joe DeGuardia said: “I’m pleased we were able to provide Wendy (Toussaint) with this fight as it is exactly what he was seeking. Wendy has shown that he can compete with anyone and with a win on June 15th I expect he will get a major opportunity and a significant world rating. Wendy will impress in South Africa, which has been a hot-spot for boxing for many years and I am grateful that Rodney (Berman), my friend for many years, and I were able to smoothly and swiftly make this fight possible.

The Koopman-Toussaint bout will be the co-main event that will feature South Africa’s rising star, Roarke Knapp (17-1-1, 12 KO) battling Jorge Garcia Perez of Mexico (29-4, 24 KO) for the IBO Super Welterweight World Title.

The show will be televised live on SuperSport, the premium television network in South Africa, and streamed live in the United States on StarBoxing.tv (show starts 7pm South African time; 1pm ET/NY)