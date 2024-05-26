“Back On The World Title Trail!”- Gary Cully Reacts To Win Over Patera

Gary Cully talks after his points win over Francesco Patera in Leeds to put himself back on the road to World honours. Cully vs Patera was in support to Taylor vs Catterall 2.
#GaryCully #Boxing #TaylorCatterall2
