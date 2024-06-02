5 Vs 5: Queensberry Vs Matchroom, On The Ground ep3: Fight Night





Well… That didn’t go to plan! Matchroom’s Jamie Ward is On The Ground in the immediate aftermath of Matchroom’s 10-0 defeat to Queensberry in Riyadh. We speak with Eddie Hearn and Frank Smith who discuss the defeat, Queenberry’s Andy Ayling and Dev Sahni, New World Champion Nick Ball, IBF interim Champ Daniel Dubois, Cruiserweight King Jai Opetaia and more to review the show…

#5vs5 #Boxing #QueensberryVsMatchroom

