Willy Hutchinson Gives Queensberry A Dream Start

Nathan Heaney v Brad Pauls 2 - 20th July 2024 Brad Pauls says he is ready to make history and become Cornwall's first British champion in 85 years. The 30-year-old dubbed the 'Newquay Bomb' is... […]

Canelo v Crawford? At what weight? I didn't think Crawford would take the fight, to be honest. But it appears as if he will take on Canelo... I wanna see it now, since the talk is in... […]

The Future of the Heavyweight Division Had a few glitches , so just restarted this thread. So with the fight last night , Usyk proved he is the man ……….but he’s 37 years old. And Fury... […]

Christian Mbilli v Mark Heffron Sat. ESPN+ Top ranked Spr. middle Mbilli 26-0 back in action in O' Canada vs 30-3-1 Mark Heffron out of the UK. Also mammoth heavyweight Arslanbek Makhmudov is... […]

Anthony "Apache" Cacace Hundreds of people have turned out to welcome boxing's "Andytown Apache" back home after his world title success at the weekend. Anthony Cacace... […]

Joe Joyce v Derek Chisora Joe Joyce will face British heavyweight rival Derek Chisora on 27 July in London. Joyce, 38, is in the midst of a rebuild after successive defeats... […]

Usyk to be stripped Usyk is on the verge of being stripped of his IBF belt due to an overdue mandatory defence obligation. Filip Hrgovic, who has held the mandated... […]

The other HW fight- Kabayel v Sanchez I never would have picked Kabayel to win that one either. Is he the real deal? He is looking like it every time out. These are not lucky wins either.... […]

Usyk is P4P No.1 Usyk is not only fantasy P4P but he is reality P4P. No argument. […]

Emanuel Navarrete vs Denys Berinchyk 5/18 ESPN Solid card also landing on Usyk v Fury same day/night. Huge weekend on the fight front! Navarrete is always high level ignition switch on, very fan... […]

Roberto Duran v Dave Radford Listen to this, it is only 9 minutes, pm if you need my password. Roberto Duran and Dave Radford were from different worlds. Roberto, a... […]

Bentley v Dignum This is on the TNT sport 1 now. […]