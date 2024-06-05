Home / Boxing Videos / Johnny Fisher Vs Alen Babic Plus Undercard Press Conference

Johnny Fisher Vs Alen Babic Plus Undercard Press Conference

Join us from Matchroom HQ as Eddie Hearn hosts a press conference for our July 6 show as Johnny Fisher and Alen Babic come head to head for the first time. Hear from both fighters and the undercard just over a month out!

