Tank Davis and David Benavidez are LOCKED & LOADED for June 15th





🥊 It’s gonna be a slugfest! Gervonta “Tank” Davis and David Benavidez are locked and loaded for SATURDAY NIGHT. Stay glued, ’cause they’re bringing the heat. 🔥

#TankMartin and #BenavidezGvozdyk SATURDAY on PBC PPV on Prime Video | Buy NOW: https://pbcham.ps/TankMartin

#PBConPrimeVideo

Visit PremierBoxingChampions.com for more info.

SIGN UP FOR FIGHT ALERTS:

https://pbcham.ps/FightAlerts

FOLLOW US:

Tweets by premierboxing

https://instagram.com/premierboxing

https://www.facebook.com/premierboxingchampions