Home / Boxing Videos / 'No Rematch Clause!' – Eddie Hearn On Liam Paro's Upset Win Vs Matias

'No Rematch Clause!' – Eddie Hearn On Liam Paro's Upset Win Vs Matias

Matchroom Boxing 1 hour ago Boxing Videos



Eddie Hearn reacts to Liam Paro’s win over Subriel Matias and reveals what is next for both men.

