FERNANDO VARGAS JR VS JUAN CARLOS CORDONES | FIGHT HIGHLIGHTS

FERNANDO VARGAS JR VS JUAN CARLOS CORDONES | FIGHT HIGHLIGHTS

DAZN Boxing 5 hours ago



Fernando Vargas Jr. (15-0, 14 KOs), son of legendary champion Fernando Vargas, defeated Juan Carlos Cordones (14-5, 9 KOs) on Friday night in El Paso, Texas!

