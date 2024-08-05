Eddie Hearn Debriefs On Crawford-Madrimov & Previews Canelo-Berlanga





48 hours on from Terence Crawford vs Israil Madrimov, Eddie Hearn reviews the show and admits maybe he was a little too ‘over the top’ on his initial scorecard thoughts then believes a fight with Bud and Canelo Alvarez would be a little step too far… Hearn is in New York for the launch press conference between Canelo Alvarez and Edgar Berlanga who fight on September 14 and also gives an update on Jack Catterall vs Regis Prograis and more.

#EddieHearn #CaneloBerlanga #CrawfordMadrimov

***

Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube

⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌

Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing

Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing

Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing

ⓘ About Matchroom Boxing 📜

Promoted by Eddie Hearn, Matchroom Boxing promote events around the globe in locations including UK, USA, United Arab Emirates, Mexico, Australia and further afield.

Our fighter roster includes Anthony Joshua, Canelo Alvarez, Katie Taylor, Dmitry Bivol, Conor Benn, Callum Smith, Leigh Wood, Josh Warrington, Ebanie Bridges and many more.

Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.