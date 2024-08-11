Fight Night: Terence Crawford v Israil Madrimov (Behind The Scenes)





What an event in LA! Go behind the scenes on fight night, Saturday 3 August 2024 as Terence Crawford became four division World Champion over Israil Madrimov. There was an eventful undercard including a big World Title win for Jose ‘Rayo’ Valenzuela over Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz, Martin Bakole stunned Jared Anderson, Andy Ruiz and Jarrell Miller couldn’t be split, Andy Cruz continued his fine start to life as a pro with another KO, David Morrell continued his climb and much more!

#CrawfordMadrimov #Boxing #RiyadhSeason

***

Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube

⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌

Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing

Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing

Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing

ⓘ About Matchroom Boxing 📜

Promoted by Eddie Hearn, Matchroom Boxing promote events around the globe in locations including UK, USA, United Arab Emirates, Mexico, Australia and further afield.

Our fighter roster includes Anthony Joshua, Canelo Alvarez, Katie Taylor, Dmitry Bivol, Conor Benn, Callum Smith, Leigh Wood, Josh Warrington, Ebanie Bridges and many more.

Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.