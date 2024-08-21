“You Can Fill This Place One Day!” – Relive Anthony Joshua's 2014 Wembley Stadium Debut





10 years on from Anthony Joshua’s destructive display over Matt Legg on the Carl Froch vs George Groves 2 undercard at Wembley Stadium, AJ is back for a fourth time at the National Stadium and looking to become a three-time World Heavyweight Champion on September 21 against Daniel Dubois. Watch back behind the scenes footage from an iconic night under the Arch on 31 May 2014. Wins over Wladimir Klitschko and Alexander Povetkin have followed to setup the blockbuster bout with Dubois.

#AnthonyJoshua #JoshuaDubois #Boxing

***

Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube

⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌

Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing

Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing

Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing

ⓘ About Matchroom Boxing 📜

Promoted by Eddie Hearn, Matchroom Boxing promote events around the globe in locations including UK, USA, United Arab Emirates, Mexico, Australia and further afield.

Our fighter roster includes Anthony Joshua, Canelo Alvarez, Katie Taylor, Dmitry Bivol, Conor Benn, Callum Smith, Leigh Wood, Josh Warrington, Ebanie Bridges and many more.

Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.