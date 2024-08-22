Home / Boxing Videos / Boxing Trainer Ismael Salas' Unique Training Accessory

Boxing Trainer Ismael Salas' Unique Training Accessory

Premier Boxing Champions 2 hours ago Boxing Videos



NO excuses, NO limits! 🙅‍♂️

Ismael Salas, trainer for Rolando Romero and Erislandy Lara, explains how his unique training accessory helps him levels the playing field with his fighters.

#RollyJaimes
#CaneloBerlanga

Tags

About Premier Boxing Champions

Check Also

PBC Fight Anniversary: Pacquiao vs Ugas – August 21, 2021

Defying all odds, Yordenis Ugas rewrote history by defending his title against one of the …

© Copyright 2000 - 2024, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved